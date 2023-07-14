Young, active, vibrant Santa Barbara mother Janelle Brous looks like the picture of health. You’d never guess that she has been on dialysis for a year. Both of her kidneys have failed, and she is declining rapidly.

Janelle has been on the national kidney donor list, which is an 11-year wait because of her blood type — O Positive.

She has also reached out and has successfully found a living kidney donor in Seattle, Washington, who is ready, willing, and able to donate a kidney to Janelle. Yay! Great news!

In order to have this life saving procedure, Janelle will need to move to Seattle for four to six months to receive the kidney and partially recover. Unfortunately, Janelle’s insurance will cover only a portion of the amount needed for an out-of-state surgery. How can that be, when the procedure and recovery is a life-saving necessity?

Janelle, with the help of the Kidney Donor Foundation of Santa Barbara, is reaching out to ask for some financial support ($180,000) to help get her a new kidney. Time is not on Janelle’s side. Please share, share, share her story and the link. Make a tax-deductible donation now to help save Janelle’s life. She has a loving husband and a young son who need her to live!

Go now to www.KDFSB.org to donate. Ask your employer to match your donation.