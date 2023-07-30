Alma Rosa Winery’s fourth annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction walk raises $200,463 to support mental health organizations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(July 28, 2023; Buellton, Calif.)—Debra Eagle, general manager of Alma Rosa Winery, a leading Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills AVA, is thrilled to announce that the winery’s fourth annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraising walk raised $200,463, up more than 12% over last year’s event. Funds raised will be dispersed between the event’s two beneficiaries, One Mind and Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center.

Alma Rosa’s Proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich, along with General Manager Debra Eagle launched the annual Peace of Mind fundraising walk in 2020 to support community services for mental health, as well as research on the causes, treatment and potential cures for anxiety and depression. On Saturday, July 22 more than 200 participants gathered at the base of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate to participate in this year’s 10,000 step, approximately 4.5-mile, walk across the hillside vineyards. Participants were greeted at registration with coffee and bagels from local Santa Ynez’ Pony Espresso and coffee and vegan monkey bars from Solvang’s Good Seed Coffee Boutique, two of Peace of Mind’s official event sponsors. Adding to the excitement, SeaVees, a California-based sneaker company, hosted a raffle offering attendees the opportunity to win a $600 shopping spree. As a gesture of gratitude to all those present, every participant received a 20% off coupon. The event began with personal and inspiring speeches about the importance of mental health awareness and support from Alma Rosa’s General Manager Debra Eagle, One Mind’s President Brandon Staglin, Mental Wellness Center’s CEO Annmarie Cameron and California State Assembly Member Gregg Hart.

“This year, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of compassion and generosity from individuals and businesses within our community,” says Debra Eagle. “Considering the significant and ongoing impact of depression and anxiety on our society, we are grateful to be able to be a part of the solution and support the critical work of these two organizations. I am proud to announce that the total funds raised from this year’s walk are the highest to date and eagerly anticipate the possibilities that lie ahead in the coming years.”

While completing the course, walkers were fueled by complimentary snacks and beverages from Peace of Mind sponsors, including Kate’s Real Food’s dark chocolate cherry and almond bars, Liquid I.V.’s golden cherry hydration multiplier, Leisure Project’s non-carbonated electrolyte refreshers andCulture POP’s probiotic sodas. At the summit of the Attente block, the highest point of the estate, participants enjoyed a splash of Alma Rosa sparkling wine before returning to the winery’s historic Ranch House for an intimate reception featuring a tasting of the latest releases from Alma Rosa’s Winemaker Samra Morris and Sauvignon Blanc and Bordeaux-based blends from Brave & Maiden Estate. Richard Sanford, Alma Rosa Winery’s original founder, current winery ambassador and pioneering Central Coast vintner was also present during the reception to mingle with guests. Following the reception, 20 of the top Peace of Mind donors who secured advance tickets enjoyed a delicious 3-course catered lunch from First & Oak Restaurant paired with Alma Rosa wines.

“We are humbled by the unwavering support of our community both near and far for our annual Peace of Mind fundraising walk,” expresses Bob Zorich. “We are confident that the proceeds from this year’s event will significantly contribute to the Mental Wellness Center’s programming and One Mind’s ongoing commitment to brain-related research. We could not have done it without you!”

To amplify the efforts of this year’s walk, Bob and Barb Zorich matched individual donations dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000 and matched corporate donations up to $25,0000, and are grateful to have received generous donations from Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton, Creating Connections, Montecito Bank & Trust, Mullen & Henzell L.L.P., Acme Hospitality, SeaVees and SCI Specialty Construction. Over the last four years, the winery has raised over $740,000 for One Mind and Mental Wellness Center. In addition to the annual event, Bob serves as Chairman of the Hope and Healing Center & Institute in Houston and supports the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation in New York City.

To view a selection of images from the event, please click here.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery, a leading wine producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is dedicated to making Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rhône variety wines that express the unique terroir of the appellation. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes that are funneled through the east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. In 2019 Samra Morris took the helm as winemaker, becoming the first Bosnian American winemaker in California.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit almarosawinery.com.

About One Mind™

Launched in 1995 by Shari and Garen Staglin as their means to “run toward the problem” of their son’s schizophrenia diagnosis, One Mind today catalyzes visionary change through science, business and media to transform the world’s mental health. Through such achievements as enrolling over 10,000 patients in innovative clinical studies and the One Mind at Work initiative that has brought supportive workplace mental health practices to over 7 million employees, One Mind powers evidence-based solutions to enable all people to succeed in their mental health journeys. Brandon Staglin, whose own experiences inspired the creation of the non-profit, now serves as its President, exemplifying the change One Mind seeks in its disruptive initiatives.

About Mental Wellness Center

Celebrating 75 years of service to Santa Barbara, the Mental Wellness Center has been a community leader in building hope for individuals and families, providing support in recovery and raising awareness of mental health. This important organization provides mental health education to local students, a residential services program which safely provides a home to more than 100 community members across seven residential sites, and serves individuals and families impacted by mental illness through support groups, employment services, and social connection programs like the Fellowship Club, an on-site social day club and safe space with resources for those working on their mental health and wellness.