Looking for a Few Good Allies

As the Systems Change Coordinator at the Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC) in Santa Barbara, I am hoping to encourage you to become an ally to those with disabilities in Santa Barbara.

We need allies — or people who provide support to a community even though they don’t consider themselves members of that group, for example, LBGTQ or disability. This support includes helping to advocate to remove barriers faced by members of that community.

Every person has a different idea of what they are looking for in an ally. Personally, I want allies who are open to learning how I experience the world.

As a person with a disability, sometimes I experience challenges in everyday life, such as being ignored when I try to start a conversation at parties. When I try to discuss these experiences with some people without disabilities, sometimes I am not believed. I have also seen local officials accuse people in wheelchairs of lying when they talk about the challenges they face when entering buildings.

Allies can remind those in power that their privilege might cause them to be ignorant about the challenges of having a disability.

Another way allies can be helpful is by noticing barriers in the community faced by those with disabilities. As a member of the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Commission, I was touched when another member expressed concern about the arts and crafts show. A report we received appeared to suggest the show eliminated accommodation for those with disabilities. Upon further clarification, we learned that the show still offered accommodations for those with disabilities.

However, I was grateful that another committee member brought this issue up. Many disability-rights advocates feel, and sometimes are told, that we are solely responsible for addressing the barriers we encounter in society. By speaking up, allies can give people with disabilities the reassurance that someone else is also looking out for their well-being.

If you are interested in being an ally, the best way is to take note of what challenges those with disabilities face in the city. Perhaps a restaurant has placed a table in the middle of the street that blocks the pathway of a wheelchair. You could explain to the manager of the establishment how important it is for the pathway to be cleared.

Perhaps you’re a parent and notice that your child’s classmates with disabilities get excluded from activities or bullied by classmates. Maybe you could bring this issue up with the principal or a school board member.

As I hope you realize through this article, there are many ways to become an ally to those with disabilities. However, I think the most important step in becoming an ally is asking people how you can support them.

Not everyone will be amenable to your offer of support. However, I would encourage you to keep looking for ways to be allies.

Once you establish a strong connection there is a good chance that person will be an ally for the issues that matter to you.

The Independent Living Resource Center advocates for community-wide change to improve the lives of people with disabilities, as well as providing services such as assistive technology, benefits assistance, housing navigation, peer support, and more.