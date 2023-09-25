State Street Is for Everyone

I hope Gail Teton-Landis, who wrote the letter “Cars Won’t Help State Street,” and everyone else, especially the Mayor and City Council, will read Jacob Lesner-Buxton’s Voices piece, “Looking for Good Allies.”

State Street needs to be open so those with mobility issues can be dropped off very near their destination — at the front of a restaurant, the movie theater, the Granada for events — not to mention quick access within all blocks by first responders for people and building emergencies.

Let’s be allies for everyone and make State Street. (road and sidewalk) work for everyone from families with babies in strollers, to the blind, hard of hearing, the mentally ill, folks in manual and electric wheel chairs, the elderly who have walkers but can only go short distances and the groups of teens who enjoy laughing and skipping and jostling each other as they happily go up and down State Street.