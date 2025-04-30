Politics By | Wed Apr 30, 2025 | 8:00pm

ICYMI: 100 Days of Trump, 59 Stories from the 'Santa Barbara Independent'

Catch Up on Our Reporting So Far on Washington's Ripple Effects on Our Region

By Indy Staff | May 1, 2025

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom, Courtesy

Read more from our Reign of Administrative (T)error cover story.

Since the start of Trump’s second term, Santa Barbara Independent reporters have been diligently covering his administration’s ripple effects on our region, from federal funding cuts to increased ICE presence in our community to the numerous protests that have sprung up across the county in response to all the executive disorder coming out of Washington. As we present nine such stories in this week’s cover story, we invite readers to catch up on all our Trump-adjacent reporting from the past 100 days with these 59 previously published articles.

  1. ‘We’re Not Giving Up’: People’s March Unites the Community in Santa Barbara
  2. Santa Barbara Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday with Festivities and a Unity March
  3. Fighting Panic with Power: How Immigration Policies Are Hitting the Central Coast
  4. ICE Agents Spark Fear in Latino Neighborhoods in Santa Barbara and Goleta
  5. Update: Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Funding Freeze Following Widespread Confusion, Lawsuits
  6. Hundreds Take to Santa Barbara Streets in Demonstration for Immigrant Rights
  7. Santa Barbara County Preschool Teacher on Paid Leave After Scuffle with ICE Protesters
  8. False Alarms and Real Fear: How Immigration Enforcement Impacts Santa Barbara
  9. Santa Barbara’s Political Heavyweights Vow to ‘Stop the Coup’
  10. What Federal Cuts to Public Media Funding Could Mean for Santa Barbara County
  11. Salud Carbajal Helps Introduce Bill to Protect Safe Spaces for Immigrants
  12. Presidents’ Day Protests Pop Up on South Coast
  13. ‘Eject Elon’: Protesters Assemble Outside Santa Barbara Tesla Dealership
  14. Will Billionaire Tax Breaks Come at the Price of Hunger? Carbajal Asks
  15. The New Reality for Santa Barbara’s Immigrant Community
  16. Santa Barbara’s Ukrainian Community, Supporters Gather to Mark Third Anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine
  17. How Santa Barbara Is Protecting Residents Facing Fears of Deportation
  18. Vandenberg Space Force Base Scrubbing DEI-Related Content from Social Media Accounts
  19. ‘No More DOGE’ Protests in Santa Barbara
  20. Santa Barbara City College’s Federal Funding Threatened
  21. Immigration Protest at San Marcos High School Brings Out Hundreds of Students
  22. Fired Channel Islands Worker Speaks out at Protest Against Cuts to National Parks
  23. Santa Barbarans Unite, Resist, and Dance for International Women’s Day
  24. UC Santa Barbara Scientists Demonstrate Against Proposed Federal Funding Cuts
  25. Fired Los Padres National Forest Worker Faces Off with Elon Musk
  26. UC Santa Barbara Faces ‘Potential Enforcement Actions’ for Alleged Failure to ‘Protect Jewish Students on Campus’
  27. Santa Barbara’s Direct Relief Expands Foreign Aid as White House Pulls the Plug
  28. Santa Barbara Community Grants Approved, Though Future of Funds Uncertain
  29. University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Budget Uncertainty
  30. Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest ICE Presence in Neighborhoods
  31. What Does Trump’s Executive Order Seeking to End Education Dept. Mean for Santa Barbara Schools?
  32. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hit by Major Cuts
  33. Fired Channel Islands Workers Are Reinstated
  34. Tatyana, Trump, and Talks of Peace
  35. DOGE Targets Two Santa Barbara Waterfront Leases for Termination
  36. Housing Authority Stops Issuing New Section 8 Vouchers
  37. Santa Barbara Woman Who Lost Brother in D.C. Plane Crash Demands Accountability
  38. The Domino Effect of DOGE Dismantling USAID
  39. Santa Barbara Supervisors Unanimously Fund Racial Equity Programs
  40. Santa Barbara Community Holds Vigil in Solidarity with Migrants
  41. Center for Biological Diversity Sues Trump Administration over Santa Barbara Offshore Oil Operations
  42. Head Start Program Braces for Even More Immediate Cuts
  43. Hands Off! Rally Brings Out Thousands in Santa Barbara
  44. Thousands in Santa Barbara Join Worldwide Trump Protests
  45. Central Coast Representatives Call on Trump Administration to Halt Government Facility Closures
  46. Trump Administration Orders More Logging in Los Padres, Other National Forests
  47. ‘Kill the Cuts’ Protest at UC Santa Barbara Joins National Push to Save Federal Research Funding
  48. Big Funding Questions on Horizon for Santa Barbara County’s Co-Response Teams
  49. Santa Barbara Law Firm Joins 503 Other Firms to Sign Brief Backing Perkins Coie Suit Against Trump
  50. Student Visa Crackdown Reaches UC Santa Barbara
  51. Stock Market Mayhem Hits Santa Barbara County
  52. Activists Unite for Disability Rights at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza
  53. Santa Barbara Supervisors Told ‘Be the Lighthouse’
  54. California Attorney General Releases Website for Reporting Social Security Disruptions
  55. Consider the Lobster Tariffs: Trump’s Trade War Has Santa Barbara County’s Fishing and Ag Industries on Edge
  56. Lompoc Council Supports Immigrants 5-0
  57. 11 International Students at UCSB Get Visas Back After DOJ Backtracks on Terminations
  58. Hundreds Join Hands Off Social Security Protest in Santa Barbara
  59. Even Whales Affected by Trump Cuts to NOAA

