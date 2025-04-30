ICYMI: 100 Days of Trump,
59 Stories from the
Santa Barbara Independent
Catch Up on Our Reporting So Far on
Washington’s Ripple Effects on Our Region
By Indy Staff | May 1, 2025
Read more from our Reign of Administrative (T)error cover story.
Since the start of Trump’s second term, Santa Barbara Independent reporters have been diligently covering his administration’s ripple effects on our region, from federal funding cuts to increased ICE presence in our community to the numerous protests that have sprung up across the county in response to all the executive disorder coming out of Washington. As we present nine such stories in this week’s cover story, we invite readers to catch up on all our Trump-adjacent reporting from the past 100 days with these 59 previously published articles.
- ‘We’re Not Giving Up’: People’s March Unites the Community in Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday with Festivities and a Unity March
- Fighting Panic with Power: How Immigration Policies Are Hitting the Central Coast
- ICE Agents Spark Fear in Latino Neighborhoods in Santa Barbara and Goleta
- Update: Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Funding Freeze Following Widespread Confusion, Lawsuits
- Hundreds Take to Santa Barbara Streets in Demonstration for Immigrant Rights
- Santa Barbara County Preschool Teacher on Paid Leave After Scuffle with ICE Protesters
- False Alarms and Real Fear: How Immigration Enforcement Impacts Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara’s Political Heavyweights Vow to ‘Stop the Coup’
- What Federal Cuts to Public Media Funding Could Mean for Santa Barbara County
- Salud Carbajal Helps Introduce Bill to Protect Safe Spaces for Immigrants
- Presidents’ Day Protests Pop Up on South Coast
- ‘Eject Elon’: Protesters Assemble Outside Santa Barbara Tesla Dealership
- Will Billionaire Tax Breaks Come at the Price of Hunger? Carbajal Asks
- The New Reality for Santa Barbara’s Immigrant Community
- Santa Barbara’s Ukrainian Community, Supporters Gather to Mark Third Anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine
- How Santa Barbara Is Protecting Residents Facing Fears of Deportation
- Vandenberg Space Force Base Scrubbing DEI-Related Content from Social Media Accounts
- ‘No More DOGE’ Protests in Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara City College’s Federal Funding Threatened
- Immigration Protest at San Marcos High School Brings Out Hundreds of Students
- Fired Channel Islands Worker Speaks out at Protest Against Cuts to National Parks
- Santa Barbarans Unite, Resist, and Dance for International Women’s Day
- UC Santa Barbara Scientists Demonstrate Against Proposed Federal Funding Cuts
- Fired Los Padres National Forest Worker Faces Off with Elon Musk
- UC Santa Barbara Faces ‘Potential Enforcement Actions’ for Alleged Failure to ‘Protect Jewish Students on Campus’
- Santa Barbara’s Direct Relief Expands Foreign Aid as White House Pulls the Plug
- Santa Barbara Community Grants Approved, Though Future of Funds Uncertain
- University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Budget Uncertainty
- Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest ICE Presence in Neighborhoods
- What Does Trump’s Executive Order Seeking to End Education Dept. Mean for Santa Barbara Schools?
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hit by Major Cuts
- Fired Channel Islands Workers Are Reinstated
- Tatyana, Trump, and Talks of Peace
- DOGE Targets Two Santa Barbara Waterfront Leases for Termination
- Housing Authority Stops Issuing New Section 8 Vouchers
- Santa Barbara Woman Who Lost Brother in D.C. Plane Crash Demands Accountability
- The Domino Effect of DOGE Dismantling USAID
- Santa Barbara Supervisors Unanimously Fund Racial Equity Programs
- Santa Barbara Community Holds Vigil in Solidarity with Migrants
- Center for Biological Diversity Sues Trump Administration over Santa Barbara Offshore Oil Operations
- Head Start Program Braces for Even More Immediate Cuts
- Hands Off! Rally Brings Out Thousands in Santa Barbara
- Thousands in Santa Barbara Join Worldwide Trump Protests
- Central Coast Representatives Call on Trump Administration to Halt Government Facility Closures
- Trump Administration Orders More Logging in Los Padres, Other National Forests
- ‘Kill the Cuts’ Protest at UC Santa Barbara Joins National Push to Save Federal Research Funding
- Big Funding Questions on Horizon for Santa Barbara County’s Co-Response Teams
- Santa Barbara Law Firm Joins 503 Other Firms to Sign Brief Backing Perkins Coie Suit Against Trump
- Student Visa Crackdown Reaches UC Santa Barbara
- Stock Market Mayhem Hits Santa Barbara County
- Activists Unite for Disability Rights at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza
- Santa Barbara Supervisors Told ‘Be the Lighthouse’
- California Attorney General Releases Website for Reporting Social Security Disruptions
- Consider the Lobster Tariffs: Trump’s Trade War Has Santa Barbara County’s Fishing and Ag Industries on Edge
- Lompoc Council Supports Immigrants 5-0
- 11 International Students at UCSB Get Visas Back After DOJ Backtracks on Terminations
- Hundreds Join Hands Off Social Security Protest in Santa Barbara
- Even Whales Affected by Trump Cuts to NOAA
