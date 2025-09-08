This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 7, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

They’re everywhere! Even in real estate news, we’ve got Better Homes & Gardens speculating on the flowers in their engagement photo garden, and the A-List of real estate deals by The Robb Report — via the Cleveland Scene — has dished that they’re house-hunting in Ohio. The ultimate “it” couple — Taylor & Travis, of course — were supposedly seen touring at least two homes in Northeast Ohio this summer. While the rumors are flying about which of the area’s most eligible mansions might be “it”, several contenders fit the bill, including this “gilded age grand dame” set on 3.5 acres along the coast of Lake Erie, and listed for just under $6 million. (TLDR: 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, and more than 21,000 SF.) I wonder if Ohio is ready for their next Era?!

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Here at home, Scout has been kicking up her heels enjoying our late-summer sunshine, including this recent sunset jaunt at Hendry’s Beach. We’ve got no end of warm weather in sight. Try to get outside this evening to enjoy a comfortable 70 degree view of the full moon!!





THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Jim Bartsch

This elegant Queen Anne Classic Victorian is one of the original ”Four Sisters” — four adjacent and historically significant homes that represent the beauty of their era on the Upper East Side. It’s not only featured on this week’s cover, but is also open today from 1-4 p.m. at 1609 Garden Street. Step inside from the veranda into the stunning parlor with soaring ceilings, the original front door, detailed wood moldings, a powder room, natural light, and beautifully restored Douglas fir floors. The downstairs level features a living room with a charming hearth and formal dining room off the open gourmet kitchen, which boasts a professional Wolf range, generous island seating, dedicated beverage bar, and a walk-in pantry. An ensuite bedroom or flex-room is also located downstairs, perfect for visiting guests. Open today from 1-4 p.m. and shown by James Krautmann and Darcie McKnight.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: David Palermo



Set on a third-acre lot near Tucker’s Grove, this reimagined 3,600 sqft. California Contemporary home blends timeless architecture with modern luxury. 4943 Yaple Ave has tons of natural light and gorgeous mountain views, and has been redesigned with designer finishes. A flexible floor plan features two primary suites — one on each level — with three additional bedrooms, a private study, and a large media room. In the kitchen, a 48” Thermador professional range, and Thermador column refrigerator/freezer stand court along with a walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, and a spacious island. Represented by Chris Smith with Bartron Real Estate Group, and is open today from 1-4 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back; make sure to read all about the Planned Parenthood Book Sale coming up next week. I’ll be in Chicago this weekend visiting that growing grandbaby of mine. Keep an eye on our Instagram in case I have cool Chi-town scenes to share. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!