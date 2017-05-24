WEATHER »
Union Bank in Carpinteria was robbed May 24, the second bank to be hit in the city in as many months. Sheriff's deputies are searching for this suspect.

SBSO

Second Carpinteria Bank Hit

By

The Union Bank at the 5420 Carpinteria Avenue was robbed today at 1:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect, a heavyset white man in his late fifties, about 5’ tall and 250 pounds, handed the teller a note and walked out the door with cash. A search helicopter and K-9 team searched for the man in vain; he was last seen walking northbound. Deputies suspect the same person robbed Carp’s Montecito Bank & Trust in April. The Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Contact Criminal Investigations at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made to (805) 681-4171 or sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

SBSO

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in identifying this man, suspected of robbing the Union Bank in Carpinteria.



