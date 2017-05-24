Second Carpinteria Bank Hit

The Union Bank at the 5420 Carpinteria Avenue was robbed today at 1:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect, a heavyset white man in his late fifties, about 5’ tall and 250 pounds, handed the teller a note and walked out the door with cash. A search helicopter and K-9 team searched for the man in vain; he was last seen walking northbound. Deputies suspect the same person robbed Carp’s Montecito Bank & Trust in April. The Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Contact Criminal Investigations at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made to (805) 681-4171 or sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

SBSO