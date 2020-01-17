Letters Time for Dolores Huerta Street

I am writing to support the letters of Rachel Aarons and E.J. Borah urging the City of Santa Barbara to name a street after civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. Ms. Huerta became an activist in 1955 with the Community Service Organization and later left it with César Chávez to co-found the United Farm Workers. She was the only woman on its board and in 1965 directed its national grape boycott that resulted in the 1970 signing of a three-year labor contract between the UFW and all California grape growers.

Dolores Huerta was involved with and/or co-led almost every effort undertaken by César Chávez, yet she is given little recognition for her accomplishments. The interview in the link below delineates some of this. Ms. Huerta deserves to be recognized by the city.

https://www.californiamuseum.org/museum-news/riverfront-qa-dolores-huerta

