Nostaligic Read

So nice to read that David and Marsha Karpeles are still investing in the area and rebuilding after the debris flow) and to see that Joan Wells is endorsing a candidate. Joan and Supervisor David Yager were helpful in getting my Toro Canyon lot split approved in 1979.

David and Marsha were acquaintances in the 1980-90s. They visited my Toro ranch for a BBQ c 1985, and I once played Dave a couple games of chess — and lost all of them. I heard he was a former president of the Santa Barbara Chess club and held a Master rating. David and Marsha now sponsor the Karpeles Manuscript Library/Museum. Nice folks all of them!

