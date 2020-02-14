Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Letters

Nostaligic Read

By Steve Close, S.B.
Fri Feb 14, 2020 | 7:32am

So nice to read that David and Marsha Karpeles are still investing in the area and rebuilding after the debris flow) and to see that Joan Wells is endorsing a candidate. Joan and Supervisor David Yager were helpful in getting my Toro Canyon lot split approved in 1979.

David and Marsha were acquaintances in the 1980-90s. They visited my Toro ranch for a BBQ c 1985, and I once played Dave a couple games of chess — and lost all of them. I heard he was a former president of the Santa Barbara Chess club and held a Master rating. David and Marsha now sponsor the Karpeles Manuscript Library/Museum. Nice folks all of them!

