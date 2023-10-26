State Street Flags Update

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, known for managing the vibrant State Street flag program, wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by the recent conflicts in the Middle East.

The State Street flag program, a cherished initiative that rotates weekly to highlight and support a diverse array of nonprofits within our community throughout the year. These flags are scheduled up to a year in advance to ensure that we can shine a spotlight on organizations that make a positive impact in our community.

It is essential to clarify that the Jewish Federation Flags, which were displayed on State Street, October 18-24, 2023 were scheduled well before the conflict in Gaza began. These flags are not a response or statement about war but rather a part of our longstanding commitment to showcasing various nonprofits and community organizations that apply to participate in the program.

The Jewish Federation flags came down late Tuesday night, October 24 as scheduled, not in response to the protest that happened on State Street October 24. Each nonprofit flag is scheduled for one week and is changed out late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning each week by a scheduled contractor. This is done in the middle of the night to not disrupt business activities.

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara remains committed to promoting unity and diversity within our community and showcasing our diverse nonprofit and business community. We believe that, especially during challenging times, it is crucial to stand together in solidarity, offering support and understanding to all those who are affected.

The State Street Flag program features flags from various nonprofit organizations throughout the year, including Independent Living Resource Center, which are now on display for the week of October 25-October 31, 2023, to recognize National Disability Employment Month.

Other flags in the program include Special Olympics, CALM, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, among 45+ others. We encourage the community to learn more about the State Street nonprofit flag program or apply to participate by visiting our website at https://www.downtownsb.org/state-street-flag-program. We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the conflict and stand together with our community and shared humanity as a symbol of hope, strength, peace, and unity.