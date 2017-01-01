Man Drives Off Stearns Wharf
Rental car lands in Pacific, driver swims to safety.
Tax Revenues Go Up in Santa Barbara
Bed tax and sales tax income rise for city.
Elings Donates $4 Million to Cancer Center
Gift caps fundraising goals for treatment facility.
Medical Association Prez Opposes Trump’s Health Czar Nominee
Rep. Tom Price considered a foe to Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid.
Inmate Dies in County Jail
The 69 year-old is believed to have died of natural causes.
Measles Breaks Out in SoCal; Santa Barbara Case Confirmed
One case of the disease was confirmed at Goleta Valley Hospital.
National Park Summer Job Applications Now Accepted
Many temporary positions in iconic parks open for a short time.
Santa Barbara’s Year in Pictures 2016
Our annual photographic trip down recent memory lane.
Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll 2016
Dug and Dot Daug sniff out Santa Barbarans’ favorite places.
The Santa Barbara Independent’s Local Heroes of 2016
The Santa Barbara Independent’s Local Heroes of 2016 honor 20 men and women who have made a difference in our communities.
Go Blue & Green in 2016
Our annual outdoor adventure guide features hiking, sailing, biking, flying, and more.
Society Matters: Year in Pictures
67 events covered since column debuted in June.
Introducing Side Notes
Get to know our new concert web series.
SBIFF to Honor Affleck, Williams, and Huppert
The film festival announces the Cinema Vanguard and Montecito Award recipients.
Santa Barbara’s El Pueblo Viejo Explored
Coauthor of new guide Mary Louise Days discusses the exhaustive and entertaining ...
Lots to Love About Loquita
Sherry Villanueva’s ode to Spain is now serving paella, tapas, and more ...
Gaucho Women Hustling Hoops
The UCSB basketball squad shows promise; plus, here’s an update on Westmont, ...
As at Wounded Knee, Standing Rock
"Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on ...
Standing Rock Solidarity in Santa Barbara
Hundreds march against North Dakota oil pipeline.
Business Brief Submission: Leo Fortunato named Banking Services Manager for Rabobank N.A.’s Carpinteria location
(CAC), has announced the appointment of William “Bill” Sprocket as the agency’s new Nutrition Services Director.
Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation
Dos Pueblos Principal Shawn Carey is Santa Barbara Unified's new Assistant Superintendent
Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson Co-Chair Cecilia Fund 125th Annual Tea
New Book by Santa Barbara Resident Becomes Bestseller
Organic Soup Kitchen
Presqu'ile Winery Raises Over $10,000 for Santa Barbara Foodbank
SB Physician of the Year
Supervisor-Elect Williams Opens Appointment Process for County Boards and Commissions
VisitSYV Elects Linda Johansen New Board President
Northbound U.S. Highway 101 On-Ramp at Salinas Street to Be Closed Four Weeks for Culvert Repairs
Supervisor-Elect Williams Extends Application Deadline for County Boards and Commissions
And the Winner is… Local Youth: Montecito Family YMCA Flag
Community Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attacks
Devereux fundraiser, Jan. 28, 2017
Forest Service Agrees to Halt Oil, Gas Leasing in Los Padres National Forest
Mentorship Works and Santa Barbara Entrepreneur Announce Merger
More than 500 Jobs Available at California's National Parks
Walking Below Zero
Experiencing the deep slumber of a winter forest in Finland.
A Footbridge Too Far?
The public requests a footbridge to the UCSB North Campus Open Space.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Candy
Adorable lop rabbit needs a home!
Glen Scotia Whisky
Here’s a review of Glen Scotia’s Double Cask Whisky.
It's a Snap
So much of Indy Photo Editor Paul Wellman's sense of timing comes across in the images featured ...
A Conversation with Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis
From ‘Convoy’ to Christmas, Chip Davis has it covered.