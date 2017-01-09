WEATHER »
Durham Pleads Guilty to Molesting Two Children

Well-known Lompoc man faces life in prison.

Regional Planned Parenthood Launches Campaign

Organizing in Santa Barbara begins to push back against Republican efforts to defund the organization.

Two Men Robbed at Gunpoint

West Ortega Street theft occurred late Thursday night.

Mouth of Goleta Slough Gets ‘Groomed’

Technique should aid in breach during week's high-water events.

Hiking Trails and Paths Targeted by Thieves

Vehicles left at trailheads sitting ducks for smash-n-grabs.

Santa Barbara Rainfall Fairly Normal

Wet season 96 percent of the norm so far.

Sheriff and Deputy Horse Team Parade in Pasadena

Bill Brown and about a dozen deputies and horses joined the Rose Parade.

The S.B. Questionnaire: Ken Saxon

Talking nonprofit success and self-care with the creator of Leadership From Within.

By Roger Durling

By Jean Yamamura

Looking on the Bright Side with Luis Muñoz

The S.B. jazz artist caps off a successful year with awards and looks ahead with new works.

By Richie DeMaria

Dawes Singer Taylor Goldsmith Talks Storytelling

The songwriter explains his upbringing, the music business, and more on the verge of his January 14 show.

By Randy Arnowitz

Teen Star Auditions

It’s time to try out for S.B.’s version of ‘American Idol.’

By Michelle Drown

Go to Hale Holds a Bob Dylan Celebration

The Lobero Theatre film series continues with a Bob Dylan 30th-anniversary concert film.

By Charles Donelan
Filmmaker Mike Mills Talks ‘20th Century Women’

Family friend Hilary Dole Klein reminisces with the S.B.-raised writer/director about life ...

By Hilary Dole Klein
Shave & a Haircut: Danny’s Barber Shop

Jonathan Reid discovers the story behind the Loreto Plaza salon’s founder, Danny ...

By Keith Hamm
Santa Barbara’s Japanese Food Empire

Keiko Miyata and Laxman Perera own Sushi Teri chain and numerous Nikka ...

By D.J. Palladino
Tennis Phenom Kayla Day Goes Pro

Santa Barbara teenage superstar will play Australian Open this month.

By John Zant
As at Wounded Knee, Standing Rock

"Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on ...

By Indy Staff
Standing Rock Solidarity in Santa Barbara

Hundreds march against North Dakota oil pipeline.

