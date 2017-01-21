Santa Barbara’s Massive Women’s March
Organizers and police were both stunned by the turnout of 6,000-plus.
VIDEO: Gearing Up for the Women’s March
Participants create signs and strategize ahead of Saturday’s rally.
Goleta’s Curvature Merges with SMS
Former Network Hardware Resale IT company goes Swiss.
A Scarlet Letter in a Sea of Red
Standing among the winners on inauguration day.
In S.B., Love Fights Back on Inauguration Day
Hundreds of protesters marched for unity and democracy, and against Trump.
Historic Orella Adobes Suffer Extensive Damage in Flash Flooding
It looked like one of them had gone down the creek," said a neighbor.
Public Safety Officials Urge Caution During Heavy Storm
City firefighters responded to two separate debris flows this morning.
A Scarlet Letter in a Sea of Red
Standing among the winners on inauguration day.
Massive Flooding at El Capitan Canyon
Water rescues took place after cabins were torn from their foundations and cars were swept downstream.
Maldonado Doesn’t Make Final Cut as Trump’s Ag Czar
The decision was made despite strong support from Supervisor Peter Adam, who praised Trump's political "balls."
Santa Barbara in the Time of Trump
How will the new president's policies and people affect our county?
Mercedes Sprinters Trapped in RV Net
Owners are petitioning the city to exempt them from the new parking ban.
NAWBO Holds New Year Mixer
Women business owners and guests gather at Santa Barbara Winery.
Gregory Porter Comes to Santa Barbara
The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist plays the Granada on January 24.
Elinor Brelsford’s Legacy at The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop
The retired preschool director celebrates her 100th birthday and the school’s 70th.
Chuck’s of Hawaii Celebrates 50 Years
There’s a half-century of memories from Santa Barbara’s dimly lit steakhouse on ...
Women’s Water Polo Power
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions brings Olympic dreams to the pool.
As at Wounded Knee, Standing Rock
"Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on ...
Standing Rock Solidarity in Santa Barbara
Hundreds march against North Dakota oil pipeline.
David Dodson, MD, named president of Central Coast Medical Association
12th Annual AB540 College Night
47th Annual Author-Go-Round slated Jan. 23 through Jan. 27
Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce
Central Coast McDonald’s® Celebrates 9th Annual Herb Peterson Day onJanuary 24
Channel Island's Maritime Museum Offers "Groups Only" Days for Customized Events
Covered California enrollment event
Ergomotion purchases building in Santa Barbara
FuelBox Roll Outs 'Ultimate Charging Solution' at Tech Show
Laguna Blanca Welcomes Public to Experience School
Nuclear Age Peace ßends Open Letter to President-Elect Trump
SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers
2017 old Spanish days days of fiesta pre-audition announced
Business Brief Submission: Leo Fortunato named Banking Services Manager for Rabobank N.A.’s Carpinteria location
(CAC), has announced the appointment of William “Bill” Sprocket as the agency’s new Nutrition Services Director.
Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation
Dos Pueblos Principal Shawn Carey is Santa Barbara Unified's new Assistant Superintendent
Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson Co-Chair Cecilia Fund 125th Annual Tea
New Book by Santa Barbara Resident Becomes Bestseller
TOP STORIES
Mira Vista Estate
Grew with Montecito's move from farming to affluence.
Loathe the Donald?
Try loving him instead.
NAWBO Holds New Year Mixer
Women business owners and guests gather at Santa Barbara Winery.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chai
Loving Chihuahua mix needs a home!
Mira Vista Estate
Grew with Montecito's move from farming to affluence.
Dinner With Bernard-Henri Lévy
Event with French superstar preceded talk at UCSB.
Mark Childs Celebrates 25 Years
The B’nai B’rith cantor reflects on two decades of service.