Wetter and Better, But Drought’s Far from Over

Gibraltar Reservoir, choked full of dirt and ash, poses serious water quality problems.

Joan Fairfield Provides Comfort And Friendship To Victims Of Violent Crimes

Joan Fairfield says she, 'bloomed where she was planted,' when she was hired as the first victim-witness ...

Rob Rebstock Surfs His Last

Universally liked attorney dies in waves off Hollister Ranch on Sunday.

Jason Emrich Treats His Customers As His Neighbors

"He's Always Doing More Than Just His Job"

Hey, Where’s the Train?

Frustration spills over about lack of commuter rail.

A Chat with Emma Stone

‘La La Land’ lead talks working with Damien Chazelle and dealing with auditioning.

By Richie DeMaria

SBIFF: Day 2

Josef Woodard Talks Denzel and films to see.

By Josef Woodard

Travel Ban Snares Santa Barbara

International UCSB students stuck in Iran; Syrian couple separated.

By Tyler Hayden

Domestic Violence Is Number One Felony

Calls to a nonprofit for help have quadrupled.

By Kelsey Brugger

Activists Fight for Firewall Between Sheriff and ICE

A UCSB student has joined with CAUSE on the issue.

By Kelsey Brugger

Abandoned Juvy Hall Turning into Mental Health Facility?

There is relief in sight for the county's chronic shortage of psych beds.

By Nick Welsh
Hause, Watson, Watkins Sing America Greatly

Shows at The Imperial and Standing Sun Winery remind us of the ...

By Richie DeMaria
Living Elegantly at Maison K

Find worldly décor at this Montecito boutique.

By Anjalie Tandon
Change the Way You Eat with Mindful Eating

Petra Beumer speaks on emotional eating at the Center for Lifelong Learning.

By Richie DeMaria
Chargers Beat Out Royals in Electrifying Game

Dos Pueblos staved off San Marcos by four points in a close ...

By John Zant
