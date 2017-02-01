WEATHER »
Cathedral Oaks Road Closed at Winchester

Voids in road supports through to Calle Real require detours.

Carbajal to Introduce No-Drill Oil Bill

Environmentalists and anti-Trump marchers "celebrated" the 48th anniversary of the infamous Santa Barbara spill.

Breast Milk Pumping Right Enforced

Solvang restaurants forced to pay restitution for retaliatory acts.

Report Analyzes Goleta Gas-Out

Facts made public on hydrogen sulfide spill that sickened many in October.

Research Grants Awarded for Citrus Greening Disease

USDA grants $13.6 million to combat orchard-killing bacteria.

Former Police Chief Cam Sanchez Hired By Monterey Parks Department

He’s working as a “management specialist” for an understaffed, underfunded department.

Priest Assailant Sentenced to Probation

Gets three years for guilty plea to assault, and restitution.

Chargers Beat Out Royals in Electrifying Game

Dos Pueblos staved off San Marcos by four points in a close basketball showdown.

By John Zant

Hause, Watson, Watkins Sing America Greatly

Shows at The Imperial and Standing Sun Winery remind us of the good in troubling times.

By Richie DeMaria

Change the Way You Eat with Mindful Eating

Petra Beumer speaks on emotional eating at the Center for Lifelong Learning.

By Richie DeMaria

Living Elegantly at Maison K

Find worldly décor at this Montecito boutique.

By Anjalie Tandon

By Nick Welsh

Santa Barbara Birth Center Prepares for 250th Baby

The author explains why she’s returning to have her second child there.

By Madison Hunter
SBIFF 2017: Films to Find

Our staff suggests must-see movies at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film ...

By Matt Kettmann
The S.B. Questionnaire: Laurence Hauben

Chatting food and ingredients with the chef, writer, and owner of Market ...

By Roger Durling
Le Macaron French Pastries Sweetens Paseo Nuevo

The new patisserie franchise specializes in macarons, plus gelato and tartes.

By Rebecca Horrigan
Game of the Week: 2/4

It’s a day-night double-header. Coach Bonnie Henrickson hopes for a supportive home ...

By John Zant
Women's March Photos From Indy Readers

Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.

