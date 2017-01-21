WEATHER »
MOST RECENT NEWS

Santa Barbara’s Massive Women’s March

Organizers and police were both stunned by the turnout of 6,000-plus.

VIDEO: Gearing Up for the Women’s March

Participants create signs and strategize ahead of Saturday’s rally.

Goleta’s Curvature Merges with SMS

Former Network Hardware Resale IT company goes Swiss.

A Scarlet Letter in a Sea of Red

Standing among the winners on inauguration day.

In S.B., Love Fights Back on Inauguration Day

Hundreds of protesters marched for unity and democracy, and against Trump.

Historic Orella Adobes Suffer Extensive Damage in Flash Flooding

It looked like one of them had gone down the creek," said a neighbor.

Public Safety Officials Urge Caution During Heavy Storm

City firefighters responded to two separate debris flows this morning.

By Kelsey Brugger

Massive Flooding at El Capitan Canyon

Water rescues took place after cabins were torn from their foundations and cars were swept downstream.

By Alicia Briggs

Maldonado Doesn’t Make Final Cut as Trump’s Ag Czar

The decision was made despite strong support from Supervisor Peter Adam, who praised Trump's political "balls."

By Nick Welsh

Santa Barbara in the Time of Trump

How will the new president's policies and people affect our county?

By Indy Staff

Mercedes Sprinters Trapped in RV Net

Owners are petitioning the city to exempt them from the new parking ban.

By Nick Welsh

NAWBO Holds New Year Mixer

Women business owners and guests gather at Santa Barbara Winery.

By Gail Arnold
A & E

Gregory Porter Comes to Santa Barbara

The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist plays the Granada on January 24.

By Michael Aushenker
Living

Elinor Brelsford’s Legacy at The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop

The retired preschool director celebrates her 100th birthday and the school’s 70th.

By Andie Bridges
Food & Drink

Chuck’s of Hawaii Celebrates 50 Years

There’s a half-century of memories from Santa Barbara’s dimly lit steakhouse on ...

By Matt Kettmann
Sports

Women’s Water Polo Power

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions brings Olympic dreams to the pool.

By John Zant
Multimedia

As at Wounded Knee, Standing Rock

"Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on ...

By Indy Staff
PHOTO GALLERIES

Standing Rock Solidarity in Santa Barbara

Hundreds march against North Dakota oil pipeline.

