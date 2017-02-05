WEATHER »
Former Sheriff John Carpenter Dies

Elected to post 1970-1991, main jail is named for him.

Earthquake Grant Expanded for Homeowners

Santa Barbarans can qualify for up to $3,000 for seismic retrofit.

Wetter and Better, but Drought’s Far from Over

Gibraltar Reservoir, choked full of dirt and ash, poses serious water quality problems.

Joan Fairfield: Comfort for Violent Crime Victims

She 'bloomed' when hired as first victim-witness advocate.

Rob Rebstock Surfs His Last

Universally liked attorney dies in waves off Hollister Ranch.

Gosling and Stone: Outstanding Performers of the Year

The 'La La Land' pair talked about their onscreen chemistry and their film careers.

By Richie DeMaria

SBIFF: Day 3

Josef Woodard Sees Films, Films, Films

By Josef Woodard

Indy Local Heroes Films

Fifteen documentary shorts of 2016 Local Heroes to screen at SBIFF.

By Indy Staff

Santa Barbara Films @ SBIFF

Features and shorts with Santa Barbara connections.

By Matt Kettmann, Savanna Mesch, Ethan Stewart

SBIFF’s Mickey Duzdevich Talks Festival Programming

Senior programmer explains how films are selected from the 3,000 plus submitted.

By Charles Donelan

Hey, Where’s the Train?

Frustration spills over about lack of commuter rail.

By Nick Welsh
Hause, Watson, Watkins Sing America Greatly

Shows at The Imperial and Standing Sun Winery remind us of the ...

By Richie DeMaria
Living Elegantly at Maison K

Find worldly décor at this Montecito boutique.

By Anjalie Tandon
Change the Way You Eat with Mindful Eating

Petra Beumer speaks on emotional eating at the Center for Lifelong Learning.

By Richie DeMaria
Chargers Beat Out Royals in Electrifying Game

Dos Pueblos staved off San Marcos by four points in a close ...

By John Zant
Women's March Photos From Indy Readers

Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.

