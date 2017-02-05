Former Sheriff John Carpenter Dies
Elected to post 1970-1991, main jail is named for him.
Earthquake Grant Expanded for Homeowners
Santa Barbarans can qualify for up to $3,000 for seismic retrofit.
Wetter and Better, but Drought’s Far from Over
Gibraltar Reservoir, choked full of dirt and ash, poses serious water quality problems.
Joan Fairfield: Comfort for Violent Crime Victims
She 'bloomed' when hired as first victim-witness advocate.
Rob Rebstock Surfs His Last
Universally liked attorney dies in waves off Hollister Ranch.
Gosling and Stone: Outstanding Performers of the Year
The 'La La Land' pair talked about their onscreen chemistry and their film careers.
SBIFF: Day 3
Josef Woodard Sees Films, Films, Films
Indy Local Heroes Films
Fifteen documentary shorts of 2016 Local Heroes to screen at SBIFF.
Santa Barbara Films @ SBIFF
Features and shorts with Santa Barbara connections.
SBIFF’s Mickey Duzdevich Talks Festival Programming
Senior programmer explains how films are selected from the 3,000 plus submitted.
Hey, Where’s the Train?
Frustration spills over about lack of commuter rail.
Hause, Watson, Watkins Sing America Greatly
Shows at The Imperial and Standing Sun Winery remind us of the ...
Living Elegantly at Maison K
Find worldly décor at this Montecito boutique.
Change the Way You Eat with Mindful Eating
Petra Beumer speaks on emotional eating at the Center for Lifelong Learning.
Chargers Beat Out Royals in Electrifying Game
Dos Pueblos staved off San Marcos by four points in a close ...
VIDEO: Dignity, Progress, Love at L.A. Women's March
The streets were packed and spirits were high.
Women's March Photos From Indy Readers
Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.
CALM Celebrity Authors Luncheon
Paseo Nuevo welcomes Big Dogs in February
Press Release from Bishop Diego High School
Two California wineries win medals in BRIT's 2016 international sustainable winegrowing competition
VCCF Board Chair Appointment
ILRC News Release: Ed Roberts Day Invitation
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Members
Seventh Annual Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week, Jan. 22-28, Showcases Local Flavors from Creative Chefs at a Once-A-Year Value
The Cecilia Fund Celebrates 125th Anniversary
The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara $5000 towards their 'Plant Bee Friendly' initiative
Visit Santa Barbara to Host “2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara” Cocktail Contest Jan. 26 at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SB Co. Celebrates 30 Years & National Mentoring Month
David Dodson, MD, named president of Central Coast Medical Association
12th Annual AB540 College Night
47th Annual Author-Go-Round slated Jan. 23 through Jan. 27
Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce
Central Coast McDonald’s® Celebrates 9th Annual Herb Peterson Day onJanuary 24
Channel Island's Maritime Museum Offers "Groups Only" Days for Customized Events
Covered California enrollment event
TOP STORIES
Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: Finding Good News in All the Wrong Places
The Poodle squints to find the silver linings of Neil Gorsuch nomination.
Fight the Travel Ban
This Islamophobic executive order breaches American ideals of justice.
SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Eight great actors received honored on Saturday, February 4
SBIFF: Day 4
Josef Woodard explores Croatia and Danish cinema.
SBIFF: Producers Panel
An all-Oscar-nominated group compares notes on hiring and studios.
Gosling and Stone: Outstanding Performers of the Year
The 'La La Land' pair talked about their onscreen chemistry and their film careers.
SBIFF: Day 3
Josef Woodard Sees Films, Films, Films