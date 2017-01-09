Durham Pleads Guilty to Molesting Two Children
Well-known Lompoc man faces life in prison.
Regional Planned Parenthood Launches Campaign
Organizing in Santa Barbara begins to push back against Republican efforts to defund the organization.
Two Men Robbed at Gunpoint
West Ortega Street theft occurred late Thursday night.
Mouth of Goleta Slough Gets ‘Groomed’
Technique should aid in breach during week's high-water events.
Hiking Trails and Paths Targeted by Thieves
Vehicles left at trailheads sitting ducks for smash-n-grabs.
Santa Barbara Rainfall Fairly Normal
Wet season 96 percent of the norm so far.
Sheriff and Deputy Horse Team Parade in Pasadena
Bill Brown and about a dozen deputies and horses joined the Rose Parade.
The S.B. Questionnaire: Ken Saxon
Talking nonprofit success and self-care with the creator of Leadership From Within.
Looking on the Bright Side with Luis Muñoz
The S.B. jazz artist caps off a successful year with awards and looks ahead with new works.
Dawes Singer Taylor Goldsmith Talks Storytelling
The songwriter explains his upbringing, the music business, and more on the verge of his January 14 show.
Teen Star Auditions
It’s time to try out for S.B.’s version of ‘American Idol.’
Go to Hale Holds a Bob Dylan Celebration
The Lobero Theatre film series continues with a Bob Dylan 30th-anniversary concert film.
Filmmaker Mike Mills Talks ‘20th Century Women’
Family friend Hilary Dole Klein reminisces with the S.B.-raised writer/director about life ...
Shave & a Haircut: Danny’s Barber Shop
Jonathan Reid discovers the story behind the Loreto Plaza salon’s founder, Danny ...
Santa Barbara’s Japanese Food Empire
Keiko Miyata and Laxman Perera own Sushi Teri chain and numerous Nikka ...
Tennis Phenom Kayla Day Goes Pro
Santa Barbara teenage superstar will play Australian Open this month.
As at Wounded Knee, Standing Rock
"Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on ...
Standing Rock Solidarity in Santa Barbara
Hundreds march against North Dakota oil pipeline.
Business Brief Submission: Leo Fortunato named Banking Services Manager for Rabobank N.A.’s Carpinteria location
(CAC), has announced the appointment of William “Bill” Sprocket as the agency’s new Nutrition Services Director.
Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation
Dos Pueblos Principal Shawn Carey is Santa Barbara Unified's new Assistant Superintendent
Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson Co-Chair Cecilia Fund 125th Annual Tea
New Book by Santa Barbara Resident Becomes Bestseller
Organic Soup Kitchen
Presqu'ile Winery Raises Over $10,000 for Santa Barbara Foodbank
SB Physician of the Year
Supervisor-Elect Williams Opens Appointment Process for County Boards and Commissions
VisitSYV Elects Linda Johansen New Board President
Northbound U.S. Highway 101 On-Ramp at Salinas Street to Be Closed Four Weeks for Culvert Repairs
Supervisor-Elect Williams Extends Application Deadline for County Boards and Commissions
And the Winner is… Local Youth: Montecito Family YMCA Flag
Community Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attacks
Devereux fundraiser, Jan. 28, 2017
Forest Service Agrees to Halt Oil, Gas Leasing in Los Padres National Forest
Mentorship Works and Santa Barbara Entrepreneur Announce Merger
More than 500 Jobs Available at California's National Parks
Read It and Weep
Here’s if-only-it-were fiction and other best sellers to check out.
Health Insurance SNAFU
The bewildering ordeal of trying to get affordable medical insurance.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chica
Adventure-seeking dog needs a home!
Significant Gains for Animals in 2016
Saying goodbye to battery cages and puppy mills.
Side Notes Session with Glen Phillips
Singer Performs "Leaving Old Town" from 'Swallowed by the New'
