Rental car lands in Pacific, driver swims to safety.

Bed tax and sales tax income rise for city.

Gift caps fundraising goals for treatment facility.

Rep. Tom Price considered a foe to Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid.

The 69 year-old is believed to have died of natural causes.

One case of the disease was confirmed at Goleta Valley Hospital.

Many temporary positions in iconic parks open for a short time.