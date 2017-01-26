WEATHER »
MOST RECENT NEWS

Real Estate Investor Playing Funk Zone Monopoly

Ray Mahboob buys the former El Torito restaurant for $7.2 million.

Oil Train Appeal Faces Stiff Challenge

A number of environmental groups have banded together.

Caltrans Slammed for 101 Widening Report

City officials say the agency grossly minimized the project's negative impacts.

Language Struggle or Special-Ed Need?

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka embarks on a listening tour.

Carbajal in Washington: New Blood Among Pink Hats

Our new congress member vows to be the "face of resistance."

What Havoc Did the Storm Wreak?

Parts of the private El Capitan campground is washed away, while I.V. cliffs wash away.

Limón: GOP Health Care Block Grants Will Hurt Sick, State Budget

S.B.'s new assembly member is worried how the plan will affect insurance coverage for millions.

All Stories ...

SBIFF 2017

Check out our complete coverage of of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Tributes, panels, Films to Find, and much more!

By Michelle Drown

With Federal Approval, Chumash Officially Annex Camp 4

A long legal battle ends, but others are just beginning.

By Nick Welsh

Limón: GOP Health Care Block Grants Will Hurt Sick, State Budget

S.B.'s new assembly member is worried how the plan will affect insurance coverage for millions.

By Jerry Roberts

Caltrans Slammed for 101 Widening Report

City officials say the agency grossly minimized the project's negative impacts.

By Nick Welsh

Carbajal in Washington: New Blood Among Pink Hats

Our new congress member vows to be the "face of resistance."

By Kelsey Brugger

Language Struggle or Special-Ed Need?

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka embarks on a listening tour.

By Keith Hamm
A & E

Maya Lin Talks Art and Architecture

Designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to Santa Barbara January 30.

By Anna Jensen-Stewart
Living

Start-Up Dreams @ The Sandbox

Cofounder Kyle Ashby discusses his new venue and work space on Olive ...

By Matt Kettmann
Food & Drink

Fresh Food Is Good Medicine

Cooking teacher Gerri French enhances health with organic recipes.

By Sharen O’Riordan
Sports

Randall Cunningham’s Don Pride Never Dies

Santa Barbara High inducting pro quarterback into its Hall of Fame.

By John Zant
PHOTO GALLERIES

Women's March Photos From Indy Readers

Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.

event calendar sponsored by:
Accept Credit Cards