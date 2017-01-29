Carbajal to Introduce No-Drill Oil Bill
Environmentalists and anti-Trump marchers "celebrated" the 48th anniversary of the infamous Santa Barbara spill.
Breast Milk Pumping Right Enforced
Solvang restaurants forced to pay restitution for retaliatory acts.
Report Analyzes Goleta Gas-Out
Facts made public on hydrogen sulfide spill that sickened many in October.
Research Grants Awarded for Citrus Greening Disease
USDA grants $13.6 million to combat orchard-killing bacteria.
Former Police Chief Cam Sanchez Hired By Monterey Parks Department
He’s working as a “management specialist” for an understaffed, underfunded department.
Priest Assailant Sentenced to Probation
Gets three years for guilty plea to assault, and restitution.
Say Goodbye to Kernohan’s Toys
After 63 years of business, iconic Santa Barbara store folds.
Maya Lin Talks Art and Architecture
Designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to Santa Barbara January 30.
‘Radical Bodies’ at UCSB’s AD&M
This exhibition explores the revolutionary dance art of Anna Halprin, Simone Forti, and Yvonne Rainer.
Amanda Graves on Learning at the Movies
The SBIFF education director talks programs for young viewers and filmmakers.
Aan’s Bud Wilson Talks Dealing with Darkness
The Portland band plays the Funzone after a heavy few years.
Holly Bowling’s Piano Jams
The pianist interprets Phish and the Grateful Dead.
Caltrans Slammed for 101 Widening Report
City officials say the agency grossly minimized the project's negative impacts.
Side Notes Session with Erisy Watt
Singer Performs "Thailand Song"
Start-Up Dreams @ The Sandbox
Cofounder Kyle Ashby discusses his new venue and work space on Olive ...
Fresh Food Is Good Medicine
Cooking teacher Gerri French enhances health with organic recipes.
Randall Cunningham’s Don Pride Never Dies
Santa Barbara High inducting pro quarterback into its Hall of Fame.
VIDEO: Dignity, Progress, Love at L.A. Women's March
The streets were packed and spirits were high.
Women's March Photos From Indy Readers
Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Members
Seventh Annual Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week, Jan. 22-28, Showcases Local Flavors from Creative Chefs at a Once-A-Year Value
The Cecilia Fund Celebrates 125th Anniversary
The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara $5000 towards their 'Plant Bee Friendly' initiative
Visit Santa Barbara to Host “2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara” Cocktail Contest Jan. 26 at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SB Co. Celebrates 30 Years & National Mentoring Month
David Dodson, MD, named president of Central Coast Medical Association
12th Annual AB540 College Night
47th Annual Author-Go-Round slated Jan. 23 through Jan. 27
Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce
Central Coast McDonald’s® Celebrates 9th Annual Herb Peterson Day onJanuary 24
Channel Island's Maritime Museum Offers "Groups Only" Days for Customized Events
Covered California enrollment event
Ergomotion purchases building in Santa Barbara
FuelBox Roll Outs 'Ultimate Charging Solution' at Tech Show
Laguna Blanca Welcomes Public to Experience School
Nuclear Age Peace ßends Open Letter to President-Elect Trump
SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers
2017 old Spanish days days of fiesta pre-audition announced
TOP STORIES
Trump and the Death of Truth
How "alternative facts" portend chilling new era of propaganda.
Slavery in Santa Barbara
It's called human trafficking.
Congregation B’nai B’rith Holds Dreamers Ball
Event celebrates Cantor Childs's 25th anniversary and the Synagogue’s 90th anniversary.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Guinness
Very social cat needs a permanent home!
Wildling Museum Photo Competition
‘Trees’ is this year’s theme, with submissions due May 1.
‘Saturday Night Fever’ at the Granada Theatre
Last Tuesday, the Theater League brought the touring musical to Santa Barbara for an evening of song, ...
Carpinteria Chamber Holds Community Awards Banquet
Superb event draws 325 people.