Real Estate Investor Playing Funk Zone Monopoly
Ray Mahboob buys the former El Torito restaurant for $7.2 million.
Oil Train Appeal Faces Stiff Challenge
A number of environmental groups have banded together.
Caltrans Slammed for 101 Widening Report
City officials say the agency grossly minimized the project's negative impacts.
Language Struggle or Special-Ed Need?
Superintendent Cary Matsuoka embarks on a listening tour.
Carbajal in Washington: New Blood Among Pink Hats
Our new congress member vows to be the "face of resistance."
What Havoc Did the Storm Wreak?
Parts of the private El Capitan campground is washed away, while I.V. cliffs wash away.
Limón: GOP Health Care Block Grants Will Hurt Sick, State Budget
S.B.'s new assembly member is worried how the plan will affect insurance coverage for millions.
SBIFF 2017
Check out our complete coverage of of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Tributes, panels, Films to Find, and much more!
With Federal Approval, Chumash Officially Annex Camp 4
A long legal battle ends, but others are just beginning.
Maya Lin Talks Art and Architecture
Designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to Santa Barbara January 30.
Start-Up Dreams @ The Sandbox
Cofounder Kyle Ashby discusses his new venue and work space on Olive ...
Fresh Food Is Good Medicine
Cooking teacher Gerri French enhances health with organic recipes.
Randall Cunningham’s Don Pride Never Dies
Santa Barbara High inducting pro quarterback into its Hall of Fame.
VIDEO: Dignity, Progress, Love at L.A. Women's March
The streets were packed and spirits were high.
Women's March Photos From Indy Readers
Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Members
Seventh Annual Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week, Jan. 22-28, Showcases Local Flavors from Creative Chefs at a Once-A-Year Value
The Cecilia Fund Celebrates 125th Anniversary
The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara $5000 towards their 'Plant Bee Friendly' initiative
Visit Santa Barbara to Host “2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara” Cocktail Contest Jan. 26 at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SB Co. Celebrates 30 Years & National Mentoring Month
David Dodson, MD, named president of Central Coast Medical Association
12th Annual AB540 College Night
47th Annual Author-Go-Round slated Jan. 23 through Jan. 27
Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce
Central Coast McDonald’s® Celebrates 9th Annual Herb Peterson Day onJanuary 24
Channel Island's Maritime Museum Offers "Groups Only" Days for Customized Events
Covered California enrollment event
Ergomotion purchases building in Santa Barbara
FuelBox Roll Outs 'Ultimate Charging Solution' at Tech Show
Laguna Blanca Welcomes Public to Experience School
Nuclear Age Peace ßends Open Letter to President-Elect Trump
SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers
2017 old Spanish days days of fiesta pre-audition announced
Trump Watch: Attacking Facts, Bludgeoning Truth
The Angry Poodle examines ‘alternative facts,’ media black-outs, rogue tweets, Women’s March, and more.
Slavery in Santa Barbara
It's called human trafficking.
Devereux California’s 70-Year Evolution
The organization for developmentally disabled hosts its first fundraiser on January 28.
Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming
Animated feature follows Canadian girl who believes her Iranian father abandoned her to a poetry festival.
Tiger Theory
For years, Jan has lived pressed under the thumb of his domineering, decision-making wife Olga, so he ...
El Nido
A tiny Swiss village’s haunting past comes to the fore during an important holiday.
The Most Beautiful Day
Two friends go an adventure when they are told they have two days left to live.