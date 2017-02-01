Cathedral Oaks Road Closed at Winchester
Voids in road supports through to Calle Real require detours.
Carbajal to Introduce No-Drill Oil Bill
Environmentalists and anti-Trump marchers "celebrated" the 48th anniversary of the infamous Santa Barbara spill.
Breast Milk Pumping Right Enforced
Solvang restaurants forced to pay restitution for retaliatory acts.
Report Analyzes Goleta Gas-Out
Facts made public on hydrogen sulfide spill that sickened many in October.
Research Grants Awarded for Citrus Greening Disease
USDA grants $13.6 million to combat orchard-killing bacteria.
Former Police Chief Cam Sanchez Hired By Monterey Parks Department
He’s working as a “management specialist” for an understaffed, underfunded department.
Priest Assailant Sentenced to Probation
Gets three years for guilty plea to assault, and restitution.
Chargers Beat Out Royals in Electrifying Game
Dos Pueblos staved off San Marcos by four points in a close basketball showdown.
Hause, Watson, Watkins Sing America Greatly
Shows at The Imperial and Standing Sun Winery remind us of the good in troubling times.
Change the Way You Eat with Mindful Eating
Petra Beumer speaks on emotional eating at the Center for Lifelong Learning.
Living Elegantly at Maison K
Find worldly décor at this Montecito boutique.
Santa Barbara Birth Center Prepares for 250th Baby
The author explains why she’s returning to have her second child there.
SBIFF 2017: Films to Find
Our staff suggests must-see movies at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film ...
The S.B. Questionnaire: Laurence Hauben
Chatting food and ingredients with the chef, writer, and owner of Market ...
Le Macaron French Pastries Sweetens Paseo Nuevo
The new patisserie franchise specializes in macarons, plus gelato and tartes.
Game of the Week: 2/4
It’s a day-night double-header. Coach Bonnie Henrickson hopes for a supportive home ...
VIDEO: Dignity, Progress, Love at L.A. Women's March
The streets were packed and spirits were high.
Women's March Photos From Indy Readers
Group chants, fist pumps, and sinfully funny signs filled Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during their Women's Marches. Our readers captured it all in these photos.
Trump and the Death of Truth
How "alternative facts" portend chilling new era of propaganda.
Fight the Travel Ban
This Islamophobic executive order breaches American ideals of justice.
