Ray Mahboob buys the former El Torito restaurant for $7.2 million.

A number of environmental groups have banded together.

City officials say the agency grossly minimized the project's negative impacts.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka embarks on a listening tour.

Our new congress member vows to be the "face of resistance."

Parts of the private El Capitan campground is washed away, while I.V. cliffs wash away.

S.B.'s new assembly member is worried how the plan will affect insurance coverage for millions.