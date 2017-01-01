WEATHER »
MOST RECENT NEWS

Man Drives Off Stearns Wharf

Rental car lands in Pacific, driver swims to safety.

Tax Revenues Go Up in Santa Barbara

Bed tax and sales tax income rise for city.

Elings Donates $4 Million to Cancer Center

Gift caps fundraising goals for treatment facility.

Medical Association Prez Opposes Trump’s Health Czar Nominee

Rep. Tom Price considered a foe to Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Inmate Dies in County Jail

The 69 year-old is believed to have died of natural causes.

Measles Breaks Out in SoCal; Santa Barbara Case Confirmed

One case of the disease was confirmed at Goleta Valley Hospital.

National Park Summer Job Applications Now Accepted

Many temporary positions in iconic parks open for a short time.

All Stories ...

Santa Barbara’s Year in Pictures 2016

Our annual photographic trip down recent memory lane.

By

Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll 2016

Dug and Dot Daug sniff out Santa Barbarans’ favorite places.

By Indy Staff

The Santa Barbara Independent’s Local Heroes of 2016

The Santa Barbara Independent’s Local Heroes of 2016 honor 20 men and women who have made a difference in our communities.

By Indy Staff

Go Blue & Green in 2016

Our annual outdoor adventure guide features hiking, sailing, biking, flying, and more.

By Indy Staff

Society Matters: Year in Pictures

67 events covered since column debuted in June.

By Gail Arnold

Introducing Side Notes

Get to know our new concert web series.

By Richie DeMaria
A & E

SBIFF to Honor Affleck, Williams, and Huppert

The film festival announces the Cinema Vanguard and Montecito Award recipients.

By Michelle Drown
Living

Santa Barbara’s El Pueblo Viejo Explored

Coauthor of new guide Mary Louise Days discusses the exhaustive and entertaining ...

By Matt Kettmann
Food & Drink

Lots to Love About Loquita

Sherry Villanueva’s ode to Spain is now serving paella, tapas, and more ...

By Mitchell Kriegman
Sports

Gaucho Women Hustling Hoops

The UCSB basketball squad shows promise; plus, here’s an update on Westmont, ...

By John Zant
Multimedia

As at Wounded Knee, Standing Rock

"Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on ...

By Indy Staff
PHOTO GALLERIES

Standing Rock Solidarity in Santa Barbara

Hundreds march against North Dakota oil pipeline.

event calendar sponsored by:
Accept Credit Cards